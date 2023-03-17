The Charlotte Hornets (22-49), on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Spectrum Center, will look to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Philadelphia 76ers (46-22). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-PH+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the 76ers vs. Hornets matchup.

Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH+

BSSE and NBCS-PH+ Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Hornets vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game (scoring 115.1 points per game to rank 13th in the league while allowing 110.7 per contest to rank third in the NBA) and have a +297 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets put up 111.6 points per game (26th in league) while giving up 117.5 per outing (23rd in NBA). They have a -415 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

These two teams average a combined 226.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 228.2 points per game combined, 0.3 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Philadelphia has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 28 times.

Charlotte has won 30 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 41 times.

Hornets and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +90000 - 76ers +1100 +475 -20000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Hornets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.