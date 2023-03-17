A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 14th-seeded Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) take the court against the No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest starts at 7:35 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: truTV

truTV Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 52.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.4 percentage points higher than the Antelopes have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

Gonzaga is 26-3 when it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes sit at 64th.

The Bulldogs average 87.5 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 66.8 the Antelopes give up.

Gonzaga has a 25-3 record when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

This season, Grand Canyon has a 14-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.4% from the field.

The Antelopes are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 142nd.

The Antelopes score just 2.4 more points per game (75.3) than the Bulldogs give up (72.9).

Grand Canyon is 20-11 when giving up fewer than 87.5 points.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Gonzaga is averaging 8.1 more points per game (92.9) than it is in away games (84.8).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs are surrendering 69.4 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 78.4.

At home, Gonzaga is sinking 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (7.4) than in away games (7.6). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to away from home (40%).

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison

At home, Grand Canyon scores 81.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 67.5.

In 2022-23 the Antelopes are conceding 4.5 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than away (69.3).

Beyond the arc, Grand Canyon makes fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.7), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (40%) as well.

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/1/2023 Chicago State W 104-65 McCarthey Athletic Center 3/6/2023 San Francisco W 84-73 Orleans Arena 3/7/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 77-51 Orleans Arena 3/17/2023 Grand Canyon - Ball Arena

Grand Canyon Schedule