How to Watch the Gardner-Webb vs. Utah Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (29-4) play against the No. 2 seed Utah Utes (25-4) on Friday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The contest tips off at 7:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Gardner-Webb vs. Utah Scoring Comparison
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' 77 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 65.9 the Utes allow to opponents.
- Gardner-Webb has put together a 22-2 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.
- Utah's record is 20-1 when it gives up fewer than 77 points.
- The Utes average 17.7 more points per game (83.5) than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up (65.8).
- Utah has a 24-2 record when scoring more than 65.8 points.
- When Gardner-Webb allows fewer than 83.5 points, it is 24-1.
Gardner-Webb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 82-58
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Radford
|W 89-81
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/5/2023
|High Point
|W 74-61
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.