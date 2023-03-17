Gardner-Webb vs. Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game at Jon M. Huntsman Center has the Utah Utes (25-4) taking on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (29-4) at 7:30 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-62 victory as our model heavily favors Utah.
The Runnin' Bulldogs are coming off of a 74-61 victory against High Point in their most recent outing on Sunday.
Gardner-Webb vs. Utah Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Gardner-Webb vs. Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: Utah 84, Gardner-Webb 62
Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis
- When the Runnin' Bulldogs defeated the East Carolina Lady Pirates, the No. 83 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-59 on December 15, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.
- Gardner-Webb has 26 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, the most in the country.
Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-59 at home over East Carolina (No. 83) on December 15
- 62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 158) on December 1
- 82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 177) on November 19
- 67-61 at home over High Point (No. 228) on December 31
- 86-68 on the road over High Point (No. 228) on January 28
Gardner-Webb Performance Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs outscore opponents by 11.2 points per game (posting 77.0 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and conceding 65.8 per outing, 220th in college basketball) and have a +369 scoring differential.
- Gardner-Webb scores more in conference play (78.4 points per game) than overall (77.0).
- The Runnin' Bulldogs score 79.2 points per game at home, and 74.2 on the road.
- In 2022-23 Gardner-Webb is conceding 1.0 more points per game at home (65.4) than away (64.4).
- While the Runnin' Bulldogs are posting 77.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their last 10 games, producing 78.2 a contest.
