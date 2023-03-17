How to Watch Baylor vs. UCSB on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 14 UCSB Gauchos (27-7) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 3 Baylor Bears (22-10) on Friday. This 3-14 matchup in the South Region bracket is scheduled for 1:30 PM.
Baylor vs. UCSB Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Gauchos have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- In games Baylor shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 15-4 overall.
- The Gauchos are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bears sit at 266th.
- The Bears score 11.6 more points per game (77.2) than the Gauchos allow (65.6).
- When Baylor scores more than 65.6 points, it is 18-6.
UCSB Stats Insights
- The Gauchos' 49.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- UCSB has put together a 20-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.3% from the field.
- The Gauchos are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 71st.
- The Gauchos put up just 1.9 more points per game (72.2) than the Bears allow (70.3).
- When UCSB gives up fewer than 77.2 points, it is 23-7.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison
- Baylor is posting 82.2 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 71.1 points per contest.
- The Bears give up 66.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 75.9 on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Baylor has played better in home games this year, draining 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
UCSB Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UCSB averages 75.3 points per game. Away, it scores 69.6.
- At home the Gauchos are conceding 65.7 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than they are on the road (67.1).
- UCSB makes more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.7%) than away (31.3%).
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/27/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 74-68
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|3/4/2023
|Iowa State
|L 73-58
|Ferrell Center
|3/9/2023
|Iowa State
|L 78-72
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|UCSB
|-
|Ball Arena
UCSB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 64-54
|Dollar Loan Center
|3/10/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 92-87
|Dollar Loan Center
|3/11/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 72-62
|Dollar Loan Center
|3/17/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Ball Arena
