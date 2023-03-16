A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 9-seed West Virginia Mountaineers (19-14) take the court against the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (21-12) on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The matchup begins at 12:15 PM, on CBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. Maryland matchup.

West Virginia vs. Maryland Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET
  • Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

West Virginia vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Maryland Moneyline
BetMGM West Virginia (-2.5) 137.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings West Virginia (-2) 137.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet West Virginia (-2.5) 140 -130 +110 Bet on this game with PointsBet

West Virginia vs. Maryland Betting Trends

  • West Virginia has covered 17 times in 33 chances against the spread this season.
  • A total of 21 out of the Mountaineers' 33 games this season have hit the over.
  • Maryland has put together a 20-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Terrapins games have gone over the point total 12 out of 31 times this season.

West Virginia Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Sportsbooks rate West Virginia lower (25th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (23rd-best).
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Mountaineers' national championship odds up from +20000 at the start of the season to +8000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 41st-biggest change.
  • The implied probability of West Virginia winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Maryland Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • The Terrapins' national championship odds are the same now (+15000) compared to the start of the season (+15000).
  • Maryland's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

