Thursday's contest between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-16) and Morgan State Lady Bears (17-11) matching up at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-50 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Wake Forest, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on March 16.

In their last outing on Friday, the Demon Deacons suffered a 74-48 loss to Louisville.

Wake Forest vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Wake Forest vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 68, Morgan State 50

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on January 26, the Demon Deacons beat the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team (No. 19) in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-57.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Demon Deacons are 2-12 (.143%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins, but also tied for the seventh-most losses.

Wake Forest has five wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins

68-57 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 26

65-54 over Florida State (No. 26) on March 2

55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on January 29

69-64 at home over Clemson (No. 60) on February 5

59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 75) on December 22

Wake Forest Performance Insights