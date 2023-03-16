How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. UCLA on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (29-5) play the No. 15 UNC Asheville Bulldogs (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, tipping off at 10:05 PM.
UNC Asheville vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: truTV
UNC Asheville Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- UNC Asheville is 21-4 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Bruins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 297th.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 75 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 60.3 the Bruins allow.
- UNC Asheville has a 19-1 record when giving up fewer than 73.9 points.
UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison
- UNC Asheville is putting up more points at home (79.6 per game) than on the road (71.9).
- The Bulldogs are conceding fewer points at home (63.4 per game) than away (72.9).
- Beyond the arc, UNC Asheville makes more 3-pointers on the road (7.8 per game) than at home (7.7), but makes a lower percentage on the road (37.1%) than at home (42.4%).
UNC Asheville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 75-66
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 66-62
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/5/2023
|Campbell
|W 77-73
|Bojangles' Coliseum
|3/16/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Golden 1 Center
