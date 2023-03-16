The NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center on Thursday includes a first-round matchup that pits the UCLA Bruins (29-5) against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (27-7) at 10:05 PM ET. The Bruins' Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Bulldogs' Drew Pember are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. UCLA

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

truTV

UNC Asheville's Last Game

UNC Asheville won its previous game versus Campbell, 77-73, on Sunday. Pember was its leading scorer with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Drew Pember 29 8 2 0 3 1 Tajion Jones 24 8 0 3 0 5 Fletcher Abee 11 2 1 1 0 3

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Pember is the Bulldogs' top scorer (21.2 points per game) and rebounder (9.4), and averages 2.3 assists.

Tajion Jones gives the Bulldogs 15 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nicholas McMullen gives the Bulldogs 8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Bulldogs receive 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Jamon Battle.

Caleb Burgess is No. 1 on the Bulldogs in assists (4.5 per game), and puts up 5.2 points and 2.1 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

UNC Asheville Top Performers (Last 10 Games)