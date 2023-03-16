Thursday's contest at Littlejohn Coliseum has the Clemson Lady Tigers (17-15) matching up with the High Point Panthers (17-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-54 victory as our model heavily favors Clemson.

The Panthers' most recent contest was a 74-61 loss to Gardner-Webb on Sunday.

High Point vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

High Point vs. Clemson Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Clemson 74, High Point 54

High Point Schedule Analysis

  • On January 25, the Panthers picked up their signature win of the season, a 57-49 victory over the Campbell Lady Camels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 275) in our computer rankings.
  • The Lady Tigers have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (seven).
  • When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, High Point is 15-6 (.714%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

High Point 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 57-49 on the road over Campbell (No. 275) on January 25
  • 69-50 over Campbell (No. 275) on March 4
  • 63-47 at home over Campbell (No. 275) on February 8
  • 70-62 at home over Radford (No. 282) on January 21
  • 63-47 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on February 15

High Point Performance Insights

  • The Panthers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +134 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.2 points per game (178th in college basketball) and allow 60.9 per outing (84th in college basketball).
  • In conference action, High Point is scoring more points (66.3 per game) than it is overall (65.2) in 2022-23.
  • The Panthers are scoring fewer points at home (65.4 per game) than away (66.2).
  • High Point gives up 61.1 points per game at home, and 59.4 on the road.
  • In their past 10 games, the Panthers are scoring 63.6 points per contest, compared to their season average of 65.2.

