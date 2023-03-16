The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (26-8) and the No. 12 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 7:10 PM. The contest airs on CBS.

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: CBS

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Duke is 17-3 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 42nd.

The Blue Devils put up 72.5 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 70.1 the Golden Eagles allow.

When Duke puts up more than 70.1 points, it is 17-1.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

Duke posts 76.7 points per game in home games, compared to 68 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

The Blue Devils surrender 60.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 68.4 in away games.

In home games, Duke is making 0.2 more treys per game (7.3) than on the road (7.1). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).

Duke Schedule