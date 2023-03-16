Thursday's contest between the Duke Blue Devils (26-8) and Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4) going head-to-head at Amway Center has a projected final score of 74-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on March 16.

Based on our computer prediction, Oral Roberts is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 6.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 145.5 over/under.

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Line: Duke -6.5

Duke -6.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -275, Oral Roberts +225

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 74, Oral Roberts 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Oral Roberts

Pick ATS: Oral Roberts (+6.5)



Oral Roberts (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Duke has compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread this season, while Oral Roberts is 13-15-0. The Blue Devils are 13-20-0 and the Golden Eagles are 12-16-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score 156.7 points per game, 11.2 more points than this matchup's total. Duke is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games, while Oral Roberts has gone 2-8 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils average 72.5 points per game (159th in college basketball) while allowing 63.9 per outing (32nd in college basketball). They have a +292 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The 35.7 rebounds per game Duke averages rank 19th in college basketball, and are 7.9 more than the 27.8 its opponents collect per outing.

Duke connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (231st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 33.6% from deep while its opponents hit 30.4% from long range.

The Blue Devils rank 105th in college basketball by averaging 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 38th in college basketball, allowing 85.3 points per 100 possessions.

Duke forces 10.5 turnovers per game (304th in college basketball) while committing 11.5 (142nd in college basketball action).

