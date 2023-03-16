A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 12th-seeded Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4) play against the No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (26-8) on Thursday at Amway Center. The contest starts at 7:10 PM, on CBS.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Oral Roberts matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Betting Trends

Duke has covered 15 times in 34 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, 14 out of the Blue Devils' 34 games have gone over the point total.

Oral Roberts has covered 13 times in 30 games with a spread this season.

Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total 13 out of 30 times this year.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Oddsmakers rate Duke higher (13th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).

The Blue Devils have had the 68th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +3500.

The implied probability of Duke winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

