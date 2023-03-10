The No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils (24-8, 14-6 ACC) will hit the court in the ACC tournament against the No. 1 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-6, 15-5 ACC), Friday at 7:00 PM live on ESPN2.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Miami matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Miami Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Duke vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Miami Moneyline
BetMGM Duke (-2.5) 145.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Duke (-2.5) 145 -150 +130 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Duke (-2.5) 144.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Duke (-2.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Duke vs. Miami Betting Trends

  • Duke is 13-19-0 ATS this season.
  • In the Blue Devils' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.
  • Miami is 17-13-0 ATS this year.
  • The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 30 times this year.

Duke Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • Duke's national championship odds (+4000) place it just 18th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is 15th-best.
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Blue Devils' national championship odds down from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 66th-biggest change.
  • Duke's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.