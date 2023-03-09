North Carolina Central vs. Coppin State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MEAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Norfolk Scope has the Coppin State Lady Eagles (8-21) matching up with the North Carolina Central Eagles (14-15) at 12:00 PM ET (on March 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-62 victory for Coppin State, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Eagles won their most recent game 61-47 against South Carolina State on Thursday.
North Carolina Central vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
North Carolina Central vs. Coppin State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Coppin State 64, North Carolina Central 63
North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis
- Against the Norfolk State Spartanettes on February 6, the Eagles registered their signature win of the season, a 73-68 road victory.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, North Carolina Central is 10-9 (.526%) -- tied for the 47th-most defeats.
North Carolina Central 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-68 on the road over Norfolk State (No. 154) on February 6
- 72-70 at home over Appalachian State (No. 237) on December 15
- 56-51 at home over Howard (No. 246) on February 25
- 67-54 at home over Coppin State (No. 300) on February 13
- 82-77 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 307) on January 23
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
North Carolina Central Performance Insights
- The Eagles have a -41 scoring differential, falling short by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 67.3 points per game to rank 136th in college basketball and are allowing 68.7 per outing to rank 283rd in college basketball.
- North Carolina Central's offense has been less productive in MEAC contests this season, putting up 66.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 67.3 PPG.
- The Eagles score 71.6 points per game at home, compared to 63.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, North Carolina Central is surrendering 62.0 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 75.0.
- On offense, the Eagles have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 65.9 points per contest over that span compared to the 67.3 they've put up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.