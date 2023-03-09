How to Watch the East Carolina vs. Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the AAC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The AAC championship will be decided Thursday, as the No. 3 seed East Carolina Lady Pirates (22-9) play the No. 4 Houston Cougars (15-15) at 9:00 PM.
East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN
East Carolina vs. Houston Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars average 9.1 more points per game (65.5) than the Lady Pirates give up to opponents (56.4).
- Houston has put together a 12-11 record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.
- East Carolina has a 19-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.5 points.
- The Lady Pirates put up just 4.0 more points per game (63.9) than the Cougars allow (59.9).
- When East Carolina scores more than 59.9 points, it is 19-1.
- Houston is 11-4 when giving up fewer than 63.9 points.
- The Lady Pirates shoot 31.0% from the field, 14.9% lower than the Cougars concede defensively.
- The Cougars' 39.8 shooting percentage is 7.6 lower than the Lady Pirates have given up.
East Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 64-56
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|3/7/2023
|Tulane
|W 69-58
|Dickies Arena
|3/8/2023
|Memphis
|W 69-60
|Dickies Arena
|3/9/2023
|Houston
|-
|Dickies Arena
