The AAC championship will be decided Thursday, as the No. 3 seed East Carolina Lady Pirates (22-9) play the No. 4 Houston Cougars (15-15) at 9:00 PM.

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN

East Carolina vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

The Cougars average 9.1 more points per game (65.5) than the Lady Pirates give up to opponents (56.4).

Houston has put together a 12-11 record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.

East Carolina has a 19-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.5 points.

The Lady Pirates put up just 4.0 more points per game (63.9) than the Cougars allow (59.9).

When East Carolina scores more than 59.9 points, it is 19-1.

Houston is 11-4 when giving up fewer than 63.9 points.

The Lady Pirates shoot 31.0% from the field, 14.9% lower than the Cougars concede defensively.

The Cougars' 39.8 shooting percentage is 7.6 lower than the Lady Pirates have given up.

