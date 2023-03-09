Thursday's contest between the Houston Cougars (15-15) and East Carolina Lady Pirates (22-9) going head-to-head at Dickies Arena has a projected final score of 63-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Cougars, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on March 9.

The Lady Pirates came out on top in their last matchup 69-60 against Memphis on Wednesday.

East Carolina vs. Houston Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

East Carolina vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 63, East Carolina 60

East Carolina Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Pirates defeated the Memphis Lady Tigers, the No. 61 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 69-60 on March 8, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

East Carolina has four Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 41st-most in the country. But it also has five Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 45th-most.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Pirates are 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.

East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

69-60 over Memphis (No. 61) on March 8

55-47 on the road over Memphis (No. 61) on January 3

88-83 at home over Houston (No. 66) on February 22

72-64 over Liberty (No. 88) on November 26

63-53 at home over Tulane (No. 101) on January 8

East Carolina Performance Insights