East Carolina vs. Houston Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - AAC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Houston Cougars (15-15) and East Carolina Lady Pirates (22-9) going head-to-head at Dickies Arena has a projected final score of 63-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Cougars, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on March 9.
The Lady Pirates came out on top in their last matchup 69-60 against Memphis on Wednesday.
East Carolina vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
East Carolina vs. Houston Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston 63, East Carolina 60
East Carolina Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Pirates defeated the Memphis Lady Tigers, the No. 61 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 69-60 on March 8, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
- East Carolina has four Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 41st-most in the country. But it also has five Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 45th-most.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Pirates are 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.
East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-60 over Memphis (No. 61) on March 8
- 55-47 on the road over Memphis (No. 61) on January 3
- 88-83 at home over Houston (No. 66) on February 22
- 72-64 over Liberty (No. 88) on November 26
- 63-53 at home over Tulane (No. 101) on January 8
East Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Pirates average 63.9 points per game (202nd in college basketball) while allowing 56.4 per outing (24th in college basketball). They have a +233 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game.
- East Carolina's offense has been worse in AAC tilts this year, tallying 63.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 63.9 PPG.
- Offensively, the Lady Pirates have fared better when playing at home this season, posting 66.1 points per game, compared to 59.4 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, East Carolina is allowing 52.7 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 60.3.
- The Lady Pirates have been racking up 67.5 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 63.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
