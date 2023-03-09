How to Watch the Charlotte vs. Middle Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The top-seeded Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (25-4) are taking on the No. 9 seed Charlotte 49ers (12-18) in C-USA Tournament on Thursday at Ford Center at The Star. The matchup is scheduled for 12:00 PM.
Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Charlotte vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The 49ers score an average of 62.3 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 56.1 the Lady Raiders allow.
- Charlotte has put together a 10-8 record in games it scores more than 56.1 points.
- Middle Tennessee has a 20-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.3 points.
- The Lady Raiders average 5.7 more points per game (73.4) than the 49ers allow (67.7).
- Middle Tennessee has a 19-1 record when scoring more than 67.7 points.
- When Charlotte allows fewer than 73.4 points, it is 9-12.
- The Lady Raiders are making 41% of their shots from the field, 6.3% lower than the 49ers concede to opponents (47.3%).
- The 49ers shoot 28.2% from the field, 8.0% lower than the Lady Raiders concede.
Charlotte Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|UTSA
|L 80-59
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ UAB
|L 83-75
|Bartow Arena
|3/8/2023
|Florida International
|W 72-59
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/9/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Ford Center at The Star
