Charlotte vs. Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (25-4) against the Charlotte 49ers (12-18) at Ford Center at The Star is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-54 in favor of Middle Tennessee, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 9.
The 49ers head into this contest following a 72-59 win against Florida International on Wednesday.
Charlotte vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Charlotte vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 76, Charlotte 54
Charlotte Schedule Analysis
- The 49ers picked up their signature win of the season on January 26, when they grabbed a 66-61 victory over the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 83) in our computer rankings.
- The Lady Raiders have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (12).
Charlotte 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over Rice (No. 83) on January 26
- 66-57 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 118) on December 31
- 72-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 123) on January 21
- 69-61 at home over North Texas (No. 208) on February 11
- 85-79 at home over UAB (No. 214) on December 19
Charlotte Performance Insights
- The 49ers are being outscored by 5.4 points per game, with a -163 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.3 points per game (242nd in college basketball), and give up 67.7 per contest (266th in college basketball).
- Charlotte has averaged 1.4 more points in C-USA games (63.7) than overall (62.3).
- The 49ers are scoring more points at home (67.1 per game) than on the road (58.1).
- At home, Charlotte concedes 67.4 points per game. On the road, it allows 69.2.
- The 49ers have fared better offensively over their past 10 games, scoring 67.5 points per contest, 5.2 more than their season average of 62.3.
