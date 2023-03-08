Wednesday's game at SECU Arena has the Hofstra Pride (10-19) squaring off against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-24) at 2:00 PM (on March 8). Our computer prediction projects a 63-59 win for Hofstra, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Seahawks are coming off of a 78-69 loss to Northeastern in their last game on Saturday.

UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 63, UNC Wilmington 59

UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Seahawks defeated the Elon Phoenix 62-58 on January 20.

The Pride have tied for the 76th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (six).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UNC Wilmington is 4-10 (.286%) -- tied for the 33rd-most defeats.

UNC Wilmington 2022-23 Best Wins

62-58 at home over Elon (No. 279) on January 20

63-47 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 286) on February 24

60-51 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on December 21

79-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on December 1

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights