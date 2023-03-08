Wednesday's game between the Sacramento State Hornets (24-7) and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (21-12) squaring off at Idaho Central Arena has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Hornets, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on March 8.

The Lumberjacks won their last matchup 74-57 against Eastern Washington on Tuesday.

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Game Info

Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacramento State 71, Northern Arizona 67

Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Lumberjacks' best win this season came in an 84-82 victory on February 9 over the Sacramento State Hornets, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 80) in our computer rankings.

The Lumberjacks have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (nine).

Northern Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

84-82 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 80) on February 9

77-67 at home over Sacramento State (No. 80) on January 14

85-80 on the road over Montana State (No. 113) on January 7

79-50 at home over Montana State (No. 113) on February 2

76-65 at home over Southern Utah (No. 123) on December 3

Sacramento State Schedule Analysis

On November 26, the Hornets captured their signature win of the season, a 63-50 victory over the UTEP Miners, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 112) in our computer rankings.

Based on the RPI, the Lumberjacks have nine wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Sacramento State is 13-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.

Sacramento State 2022-23 Best Wins

63-50 over UTEP (No. 112) on November 26

82-73 at home over Montana State (No. 113) on February 23

82-74 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 127) on January 7

73-63 on the road over Santa Clara (No. 136) on November 14

70-68 at home over UCSB (No. 142) on November 19

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks are outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game with a +138 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.4 points per game (32nd in college basketball) and allow 71.2 per outing (324th in college basketball).

Northern Arizona's offense has been less productive in Big Sky contests this year, putting up 73.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 75.4 PPG.

Offensively, the Lumberjacks have fared better when playing at home this year, posting 77.7 points per game, compared to 75.2 per game away from home.

Northern Arizona is surrendering 63.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 14.0 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (77.1).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Lumberjacks have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 69.7 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 75.4 they've put up over the course of this season.

Sacramento State Performance Insights