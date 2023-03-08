Wednesday's game between the Memphis Lady Tigers (20-9) and the East Carolina Lady Pirates (21-9) at Dickies Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 based on our computer prediction, with Memphis taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on March 8.

In their last outing on Tuesday, the Lady Pirates secured a 69-58 win over Tulane.

East Carolina vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

East Carolina vs. Memphis Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Memphis 64, East Carolina 60

East Carolina Schedule Analysis

  • The Lady Pirates notched their signature win of the season on January 3 by claiming a 55-47 victory over the Memphis Lady Tigers, the No. 57-ranked team in our computer rankings.
  • East Carolina has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (five).
  • Based on the RPI, the Lady Tigers have 10 wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 55-47 on the road over Memphis (No. 57) on January 3
  • 88-83 at home over Houston (No. 68) on February 22
  • 72-64 over Liberty (No. 95) on November 26
  • 69-58 over Tulane (No. 102) on March 7
  • 63-53 at home over Tulane (No. 102) on January 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

East Carolina Performance Insights

  • The Lady Pirates' +224 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.7 points per game (206th in college basketball) while allowing 56.3 per contest (22nd in college basketball).
  • East Carolina has averaged 0.1 more points in AAC games (63.8) than overall (63.7).
  • The Lady Pirates are putting up more points at home (66.1 per game) than away (59.4).
  • In 2022-23 East Carolina is giving up 7.6 fewer points per game at home (52.7) than away (60.3).
  • The Lady Pirates have fared better offensively over their past 10 games, putting up 65.9 points per contest, 2.2 more than their season average of 63.7.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.