Wednesday's contest between the Charlotte 49ers (11-18) and the Florida International Panthers (12-17) at Ford Center at The Star has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Charlotte coming out on top. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 8.

The 49ers' most recent game was an 83-75 loss to UAB on Saturday.

Charlotte vs. Florida International Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Charlotte vs. Florida International Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Charlotte 68, Florida International 67

Charlotte Schedule Analysis

  • When the 49ers took down the Rice Owls, the No. 83 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-61 on January 26, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

Charlotte 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 66-61 at home over Rice (No. 83) on January 26
  • 66-57 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 118) on December 31
  • 72-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 122) on January 21
  • 69-61 at home over North Texas (No. 206) on February 11
  • 85-79 at home over UAB (No. 217) on December 19

Charlotte Performance Insights

  • The 49ers put up 61.9 points per game (246th in college basketball) while allowing 68.0 per outing (272nd in college basketball). They have a -176 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.1 points per game.
  • In conference play, Charlotte is averaging more points (63.7 per game) than it is overall (61.9) in 2022-23.
  • The 49ers score 67.1 points per game at home, and 58.1 on the road.
  • Charlotte is conceding fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than away (69.2).
  • While the 49ers are scoring 61.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, producing 64.7 a contest.

