Charlotte vs. Florida International Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Charlotte 49ers (11-18) and the Florida International Panthers (12-17) at Ford Center at The Star has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Charlotte coming out on top. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 8.
The 49ers' most recent game was an 83-75 loss to UAB on Saturday.
Charlotte vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Charlotte vs. Florida International Score Prediction
- Prediction: Charlotte 68, Florida International 67
Charlotte Schedule Analysis
- When the 49ers took down the Rice Owls, the No. 83 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-61 on January 26, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.
Charlotte 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over Rice (No. 83) on January 26
- 66-57 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 118) on December 31
- 72-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 122) on January 21
- 69-61 at home over North Texas (No. 206) on February 11
- 85-79 at home over UAB (No. 217) on December 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Charlotte Performance Insights
- The 49ers put up 61.9 points per game (246th in college basketball) while allowing 68.0 per outing (272nd in college basketball). They have a -176 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.1 points per game.
- In conference play, Charlotte is averaging more points (63.7 per game) than it is overall (61.9) in 2022-23.
- The 49ers score 67.1 points per game at home, and 58.1 on the road.
- Charlotte is conceding fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than away (69.2).
- While the 49ers are scoring 61.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, producing 64.7 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.