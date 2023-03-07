The injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (20-46) heading into their matchup with the New York Knicks (39-27) currently includes two players on it. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 7 from Madison Square Garden.

The Hornets' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 102-86 loss to the Nets. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a team-best 17 points for the Hornets in the loss.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Martin SF Out Knee 5.0 3.4 1.6 LaMelo Ball PG Out For Season Ankle 23.3 6.4 8.4

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Jalen Brunson: Questionable (Foot)

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSSE

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Hornets Season Insights

The Hornets' 111.8 points per game are only 0.6 fewer points than the 112.4 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 15-17 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

While the Hornets are scoring 111.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, producing 111.4 points per contest.

Charlotte knocks down 1.9 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.7 (24th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.6.

The Hornets' 110.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 24th in the NBA, and the 114.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 23rd in the league.

Hornets vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -10 226

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.