East Carolina vs. Tulane Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - AAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest features the East Carolina Lady Pirates (20-9) and the Tulane Green Wave (18-12) squaring off at Dickies Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 63-61 win for East Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 7.
In their last game on Saturday, the Lady Pirates suffered a 64-56 loss to Tulane.
East Carolina vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
East Carolina vs. Tulane Score Prediction
- Prediction: East Carolina 63, Tulane 62
East Carolina Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on January 3, the Lady Pirates took down the Memphis Lady Tigers (No. 57 in our computer rankings) by a score of 55-47.
- East Carolina has five losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.
- The Lady Pirates have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in the country.
East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-47 on the road over Memphis (No. 57) on January 3
- 88-83 at home over Houston (No. 76) on February 22
- 63-53 at home over Tulane (No. 95) on January 8
- 72-64 over Liberty (No. 96) on November 26
- 79-62 at home over Wichita State (No. 132) on February 12
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
East Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Pirates outscore opponents by 7.4 points per game (scoring 63.6 points per game to rank 210th in college basketball while giving up 56.2 per outing to rank 22nd in college basketball) and have a +213 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, East Carolina is putting up 63.8 points per game this year in conference games. As a comparison, its overall average (63.6 points per game) is 0.2 PPG lower.
- The Lady Pirates are averaging 66.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 59.4 points per contest.
- Defensively, East Carolina has been better at home this year, giving up 52.7 points per game, compared to 60.3 in away games.
- The Lady Pirates' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 65.6 points per contest compared to the 63.6 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.