Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big South Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (28-4) and High Point Panthers (17-13) going head to head at Bojangles' Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Gardner-Webb, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on March 5.
In their last time out, the Runnin' Bulldogs won on Saturday 89-81 against Radford.
Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Score Prediction
- Prediction: Gardner-Webb 72, High Point 63
Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis
- On December 15, the Runnin' Bulldogs registered their best win of the season, a 67-59 victory over the East Carolina Lady Pirates, a top 100 team (No. 90), according to our computer rankings.
- Gardner-Webb has the most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (25).
Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 168) on December 1
- 82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 175) on November 19
- 86-68 on the road over High Point (No. 223) on January 28
- 67-61 at home over High Point (No. 223) on December 31
- 61-56 on the road over VCU (No. 250) on December 12
Gardner-Webb Performance Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs have a +356 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.2 points per game. They're putting up 77.1 points per game to rank 21st in college basketball and are allowing 65.9 per contest to rank 223rd in college basketball.
- In conference matchups, Gardner-Webb averages more points per contest (78.4) than its season average (77.1).
- In home games, the Runnin' Bulldogs are scoring 5.0 more points per game (79.2) than they are away from home (74.2).
- Defensively Gardner-Webb has played worse in home games this year, surrendering 65.4 points per game, compared to 64.4 when playing on the road.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs have been scoring 80.5 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 77.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
