UNC Wilmington vs. Northeastern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game that pits the Northeastern Huskies (17-11) versus the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-23) at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-53 in favor of Northeastern, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.
In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Seahawks suffered a 52-42 loss to Elon.
UNC Wilmington vs. Northeastern Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina
UNC Wilmington vs. Northeastern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northeastern 68, UNC Wilmington 53
UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Seahawks defeated the Elon Phoenix at home on January 20 by a score of 62-58.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Seahawks are 0-10 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.
UNC Wilmington 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-47 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 284) on February 24
- 60-51 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on December 21
- 79-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on December 1
UNC Wilmington Performance Insights
- The Seahawks have a -308 scoring differential, falling short by 11.0 points per game. They're putting up 55.6 points per game to rank 335th in college basketball and are giving up 66.6 per outing to rank 243rd in college basketball.
- In conference tilts, UNC Wilmington tallies fewer points per contest (55.5) than its overall average (55.6).
- The Seahawks are averaging 58 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 53.5 points per contest.
- Defensively, UNC Wilmington has been better at home this season, surrendering 59.4 points per game, compared to 72.9 in road games.
- The Seahawks have been putting up 58.2 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 55.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
