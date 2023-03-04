Saturday's game that pits the Northeastern Huskies (17-11) versus the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-23) at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-53 in favor of Northeastern, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Seahawks suffered a 52-42 loss to Elon.

UNC Wilmington vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UNC Wilmington vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 68, UNC Wilmington 53

UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Seahawks defeated the Elon Phoenix at home on January 20 by a score of 62-58.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Seahawks are 0-10 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

UNC Wilmington 2022-23 Best Wins

63-47 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 284) on February 24

60-51 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on December 21

79-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on December 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights