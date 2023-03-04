Saturday's game at Bojangles' Coliseum has the High Point Panthers (16-13) matching up with the Campbell Lady Camels (16-14) at 8:30 PM (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a 61-57 victory for High Point, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Panthers came out on top in their last outing 50-43 against South Carolina Upstate on Thursday.

High Point vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

High Point vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 61, Campbell 57

High Point Schedule Analysis

Against the Campbell Lady Camels on February 8, the Panthers registered their signature win of the season, a 63-47 home victory.

High Point has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).

High Point 2022-23 Best Wins

57-49 on the road over Campbell (No. 271) on January 25

70-62 at home over Radford (No. 285) on January 21

82-80 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 318) on January 14

63-47 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on February 15

73-56 on the road over Longwood (No. 334) on February 11

High Point Performance Insights