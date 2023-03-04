High Point vs. Campbell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big South Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Bojangles' Coliseum has the High Point Panthers (16-13) matching up with the Campbell Lady Camels (16-14) at 8:30 PM (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a 61-57 victory for High Point, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Panthers came out on top in their last outing 50-43 against South Carolina Upstate on Thursday.
High Point vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
High Point vs. Campbell Score Prediction
- Prediction: High Point 61, Campbell 57
High Point Schedule Analysis
- Against the Campbell Lady Camels on February 8, the Panthers registered their signature win of the season, a 63-47 home victory.
- High Point has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).
High Point 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-49 on the road over Campbell (No. 271) on January 25
- 70-62 at home over Radford (No. 285) on January 21
- 82-80 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 318) on January 14
- 63-47 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on February 15
- 73-56 on the road over Longwood (No. 334) on February 11
High Point Performance Insights
- The Panthers have a +128 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.4 points per game. They're putting up 65.2 points per game to rank 178th in college basketball and are giving up 60.8 per contest to rank 83rd in college basketball.
- In conference action, High Point puts up more points per game (66.3) than its season average (65.2).
- The Panthers are putting up 65.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.8 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (66.2).
- High Point is giving up 61.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.7 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (59.4).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Panthers have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 62.5 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 65.2 they've put up over the course of this season.
