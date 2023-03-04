Saturday's game between the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (27-4) and the Radford Highlanders (14-16) at Bojangles' Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-58 and heavily favors Gardner-Webb to come out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 4.

In their last time out, the Runnin' Bulldogs won on Thursday 82-58 over UNC Asheville.

Gardner-Webb vs. Radford Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

Gardner-Webb vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 75, Radford 58

Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis

The Runnin' Bulldogs picked up their best win of the season on December 15 by registering a 67-59 victory over the East Carolina Lady Pirates, the No. 90-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Gardner-Webb has the most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (24).

Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins

62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 169) on December 1

82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 177) on November 19

86-68 on the road over High Point (No. 234) on January 28

67-61 at home over High Point (No. 234) on December 31

61-56 on the road over VCU (No. 249) on December 12

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights