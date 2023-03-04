Elon vs. Towson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Towson Tigers (18-10) and the Elon Phoenix (9-19) squaring off at SECU Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-56 win for heavily favored Towson according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Phoenix's last outing on Thursday ended in a 52-42 victory over UNC Wilmington.
Elon vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
Elon vs. Towson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Towson 70, Elon 56
Elon Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Phoenix defeated the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs 71-68 on November 22.
- Based on the RPI, the Tigers have four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 114th-most in Division 1.
- Elon has nine losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.
Elon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-60 on the road over Delaware (No. 181) on January 27
- 63-56 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 219) on February 3
- 60-57 at home over High Point (No. 234) on November 13
- 57-48 at home over Monmouth (No. 256) on February 17
- 75-58 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 274) on November 19
Elon Performance Insights
- The Phoenix put up 58.1 points per game (309th in college basketball) while allowing 63.9 per contest (169th in college basketball). They have a -160 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.8 points per game.
- In conference action, Elon is scoring fewer points (56.6 per game) than it is overall (58.1) in 2022-23.
- The Phoenix average 60.5 points per game at home, and 56.8 away.
- At home Elon is giving up 61.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than it is away (65.2).
- The Phoenix are tallying 58.7 points per contest in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 58.1.
