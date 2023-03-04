The No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (25-5) will take the court in the ACC Tournament against the No. 3 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (25-4). The teams will face off Saturday at 2:30 PM live on ACC Network.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Hokies' 72.9 points per game are 22.4 more points than the 50.5 the Blue Devils allow.
  • Virginia Tech is 17-1 when allowing fewer than 64 points.
  • Virginia Tech has put together a 24-4 record in games it scores more than 50.5 points.
  • The 64 points per game the Blue Devils average are 6.6 more points than the Hokies allow (57.4).
  • Duke has a 19-0 record when putting up more than 57.4 points.
  • Duke is 24-4 when it gives up fewer than 72.9 points.
  • The Blue Devils shoot 38.8% from the field, only 0.3% higher than the Hokies allow defensively.
  • The Hokies' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.4 higher than the Blue Devils have conceded.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 NC State W 77-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
2/26/2023 North Carolina L 45-41 Cameron Indoor Stadium
3/3/2023 North Carolina W 44-40 Greensboro Coliseum
3/4/2023 Virginia Tech - Greensboro Coliseum

