Saturday's contest between the Duke Blue Devils (25-5) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (25-4) at Greensboro Coliseum should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-60, with Duke coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on March 4.

The Blue Devils came out on top in their most recent outing 44-40 against North Carolina on Friday.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 62, Virginia Tech 61

Duke Schedule Analysis

The Blue Devils picked up their best win of the season on January 26, when they defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 66-55.

The Blue Devils have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (eight).

Duke has nine wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on February 5

44-40 over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on March 3

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 28) on January 1

77-62 at home over NC State (No. 29) on February 23

72-58 on the road over NC State (No. 29) on December 29

Duke Performance Insights