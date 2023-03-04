Saturday's game between the High Point Panthers (16-13) and the Campbell Lady Camels (16-14) at Bojangles' Coliseum has a projected final score of 61-57 based on our computer prediction, with High Point coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM on March 4.

The Lady Camels head into this matchup following a 62-43 victory against Longwood on Thursday.

Campbell vs. High Point Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

Campbell vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 61, Campbell 57

Campbell Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Camels beat the Coppin State Lady Eagles, who are ranked No. 303 in our computer rankings, on December 1 by a score of 47-38, it was their signature win of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Campbell is 14-7 (.667%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

Campbell 2022-23 Best Wins

71-55 on the road over North Carolina Central (No. 304) on November 12

61-53 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on December 29

62-43 over Longwood (No. 334) on March 2

56-48 on the road over Longwood (No. 334) on December 31

64-40 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 342) on January 7

Campbell Performance Insights