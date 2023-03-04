Campbell vs. High Point Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big South Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the High Point Panthers (16-13) and the Campbell Lady Camels (16-14) at Bojangles' Coliseum has a projected final score of 61-57 based on our computer prediction, with High Point coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM on March 4.
The Lady Camels head into this matchup following a 62-43 victory against Longwood on Thursday.
Campbell vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
Campbell vs. High Point Score Prediction
- Prediction: High Point 61, Campbell 57
Campbell Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Camels beat the Coppin State Lady Eagles, who are ranked No. 303 in our computer rankings, on December 1 by a score of 47-38, it was their signature win of the season so far.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Campbell is 14-7 (.667%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.
Campbell 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-55 on the road over North Carolina Central (No. 304) on November 12
- 61-53 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on December 29
- 62-43 over Longwood (No. 334) on March 2
- 56-48 on the road over Longwood (No. 334) on December 31
- 64-40 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 342) on January 7
Campbell Performance Insights
- The Lady Camels put up 58.5 points per game (303rd in college basketball) while giving up 52.0 per outing (fifth in college basketball). They have a +194 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Campbell has averaged 56.6 points per game in Big South play, and 58.5 overall.
- The Lady Camels score 62.9 points per game at home, and 54.6 away.
- Campbell is giving up fewer points at home (49.2 per game) than on the road (53.0).
- In their previous 10 games, the Lady Camels are putting up 57.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than their season average (58.5).
