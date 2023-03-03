The Louisville Cardinals (21-10) take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-15) on Friday at 11:00 AM ET in ACC action, aiting on ACC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wake Forest vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Demon Deacons' 59.7 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 64.2 the Cardinals give up.

Wake Forest is 14-13 when allowing fewer than 73.2 points.

Wake Forest has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.

The Cardinals score 13.8 more points per game (73.2) than the Demon Deacons give up (59.4).

Louisville has a 21-5 record when putting up more than 59.4 points.

Louisville is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.7 points.

The Cardinals shoot 45.4% from the field, 4% higher than the Demon Deacons concede defensively.

The Demon Deacons make 35.4% of their shots from the field, 4.6% lower than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Wake Forest Schedule