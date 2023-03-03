Wake Forest vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Louisville Cardinals (21-10) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-15) going head to head at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on March 3.
The Demon Deacons took care of business in their most recent outing 65-54 against Florida State on Thursday.
Wake Forest vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Wake Forest vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 68, Wake Forest 60
Wake Forest Schedule Analysis
- On March 2 versus the Florida State Seminoles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 26) in our computer rankings, the Demon Deacons notched their signature win of the season, a 65-54 victory at a neutral site.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Demon Deacons are 1-11 (.083%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.
- Wake Forest has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).
Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-57 at home over Louisville (No. 31) on January 26
- 55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 49) on January 29
- 69-64 at home over Clemson (No. 60) on February 5
- 59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 70) on December 22
- 68-57 over Virginia (No. 79) on March 1
Wake Forest Performance Insights
- The Demon Deacons put up 59.7 points per game (284th in college basketball) while allowing 59.4 per contest (60th in college basketball). They have a +10 scoring differential.
- In ACC games, Wake Forest has averaged 4.3 fewer points (55.4) than overall (59.7) in 2022-23.
- The Demon Deacons score 63.7 points per game at home, and 54.7 away.
- At home Wake Forest is giving up 54.7 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than it is away (64.9).
- The Demon Deacons are scoring 57.9 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 1.8 fewer points than their average for the season (59.7).
