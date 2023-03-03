Friday's contest between the Louisville Cardinals (21-10) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-15) going head to head at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on March 3.

The Demon Deacons took care of business in their most recent outing 65-54 against Florida State on Thursday.

Wake Forest vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Wake Forest vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 68, Wake Forest 60

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

On March 2 versus the Florida State Seminoles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 26) in our computer rankings, the Demon Deacons notched their signature win of the season, a 65-54 victory at a neutral site.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Demon Deacons are 1-11 (.083%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

Wake Forest has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).

Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins

68-57 at home over Louisville (No. 31) on January 26

55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 49) on January 29

69-64 at home over Clemson (No. 60) on February 5

59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 70) on December 22

68-57 over Virginia (No. 79) on March 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Wake Forest Performance Insights