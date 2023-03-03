How to Watch the North Carolina vs. Duke Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels' (21-9) ACC schedule includes Friday's game against the Duke Blue Devils (24-5) at Greensboro Coliseum. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
North Carolina vs. Duke Scoring Comparison
- The Tar Heels score an average of 70.2 points per game, 19.3 more points than the 50.9 the Blue Devils give up.
- North Carolina has a 17-3 record when giving up fewer than 64.7 points.
- North Carolina is 19-9 when it scores more than 50.9 points.
- The 64.7 points per game the Blue Devils record are only 4.7 more points than the Tar Heels give up (60).
- Duke has a 16-0 record when scoring more than 60 points.
- Duke is 24-4 when it gives up fewer than 70.2 points.
- The Blue Devils are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Tar Heels allow to opponents (36.5%).
- The Tar Heels' 42.1 shooting percentage from the field is 4.7 higher than the Blue Devils have given up.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 61-59
|Carmichael Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Duke
|W 45-41
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|3/2/2023
|Clemson
|W 68-58
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/3/2023
|Duke
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
