The North Carolina Tar Heels' (21-9) ACC schedule includes Friday's game against the Duke Blue Devils (24-5) at Greensboro Coliseum. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

North Carolina vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Tar Heels score an average of 70.2 points per game, 19.3 more points than the 50.9 the Blue Devils give up.

North Carolina has a 17-3 record when giving up fewer than 64.7 points.

North Carolina is 19-9 when it scores more than 50.9 points.

The 64.7 points per game the Blue Devils record are only 4.7 more points than the Tar Heels give up (60).

Duke has a 16-0 record when scoring more than 60 points.

Duke is 24-4 when it gives up fewer than 70.2 points.

The Blue Devils are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Tar Heels allow to opponents (36.5%).

The Tar Heels' 42.1 shooting percentage from the field is 4.7 higher than the Blue Devils have given up.

North Carolina Schedule