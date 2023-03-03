Friday's game at Greensboro Coliseum has the Duke Blue Devils (24-5) matching up with the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-9) at 6:00 PM (on March 3). Our computer prediction projects a 63-60 win for Duke, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Tar Heels came out on top in their most recent matchup 68-58 against Clemson on Thursday.

North Carolina vs. Duke Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

North Carolina vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 63, North Carolina 60

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels captured their best win of the season on January 8, when they beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 60-50.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tar Heels are 7-9 (.438%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories, but also tied for the 27th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, North Carolina is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.

North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

45-41 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll)) on February 26

61-56 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll)) on January 19

73-64 over Iowa State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on November 27

56-47 at home over NC State (No. 27) on January 15

85-79 over Oregon (No. 38) on November 24

North Carolina Performance Insights