The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-4) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the NC State Wolfpack (20-10) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

NC State vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack score 12.8 more points per game (71.4) than the Fighting Irish allow (58.6).

NC State has an 18-6 record when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.

NC State has put together a 17-8 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.

The 76.4 points per game the Fighting Irish record are 14.0 more points than the Wolfpack allow (62.4).

Notre Dame is 23-2 when scoring more than 62.4 points.

Notre Dame's record is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.4 points.

The Fighting Irish shoot 46.4% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Wolfpack concede defensively.

The Wolfpack shoot 43.7% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Fighting Irish concede.

