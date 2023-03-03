How to Watch the NC State vs. Notre Dame Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-4) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the NC State Wolfpack (20-10) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
NC State vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison
- The Wolfpack score 12.8 more points per game (71.4) than the Fighting Irish allow (58.6).
- NC State has an 18-6 record when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.
- NC State has put together a 17-8 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.
- The 76.4 points per game the Fighting Irish record are 14.0 more points than the Wolfpack allow (62.4).
- Notre Dame is 23-2 when scoring more than 62.4 points.
- Notre Dame's record is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.4 points.
- The Fighting Irish shoot 46.4% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Wolfpack concede defensively.
- The Wolfpack shoot 43.7% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Fighting Irish concede.
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Duke
|L 77-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 68-63
|Reynolds Coliseum
|3/2/2023
|Syracuse
|W 83-58
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/3/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
