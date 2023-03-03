How to Watch the Duke vs. North Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Duke Blue Devils (24-5) take the court against the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-9) on Friday at 6:00 PM ET in ACC action, aiting on ACC Network.
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
Duke vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Tar Heels put up an average of 70.2 points per game, 19.3 more points than the 50.9 the Blue Devils give up.
- North Carolina has a 17-3 record when giving up fewer than 64.7 points.
- North Carolina has put together a 19-9 record in games it scores more than 50.9 points.
- The Blue Devils average just 4.7 more points per game (64.7) than the Tar Heels give up (60.0).
- When Duke scores more than 60.0 points, it is 16-0.
- Duke's record is 24-4 when it gives up fewer than 70.2 points.
- The Blue Devils shoot 39.1% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Tar Heels concede defensively.
- The Tar Heels shoot 42.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Blue Devils allow.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Virginia
|W 56-52
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/23/2023
|NC State
|W 77-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/26/2023
|North Carolina
|L 45-41
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|3/3/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
