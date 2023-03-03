The Duke Blue Devils (24-5) take the court against the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-9) on Friday at 6:00 PM ET in ACC action, aiting on ACC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Duke vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Tar Heels put up an average of 70.2 points per game, 19.3 more points than the 50.9 the Blue Devils give up.

North Carolina has a 17-3 record when giving up fewer than 64.7 points.

North Carolina has put together a 19-9 record in games it scores more than 50.9 points.

The Blue Devils average just 4.7 more points per game (64.7) than the Tar Heels give up (60.0).

When Duke scores more than 60.0 points, it is 16-0.

Duke's record is 24-4 when it gives up fewer than 70.2 points.

The Blue Devils shoot 39.1% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Tar Heels concede defensively.

The Tar Heels shoot 42.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Blue Devils allow.

Duke Schedule