The Duke Blue Devils (24-5) take the court against the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-9) on Friday at 6:00 PM ET in ACC action, aiting on ACC Network.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Duke vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Tar Heels put up an average of 70.2 points per game, 19.3 more points than the 50.9 the Blue Devils give up.
  • North Carolina has a 17-3 record when giving up fewer than 64.7 points.
  • North Carolina has put together a 19-9 record in games it scores more than 50.9 points.
  • The Blue Devils average just 4.7 more points per game (64.7) than the Tar Heels give up (60.0).
  • When Duke scores more than 60.0 points, it is 16-0.
  • Duke's record is 24-4 when it gives up fewer than 70.2 points.
  • The Blue Devils shoot 39.1% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Tar Heels concede defensively.
  • The Tar Heels shoot 42.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Blue Devils allow.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 @ Virginia W 56-52 John Paul Jones Arena
2/23/2023 NC State W 77-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
2/26/2023 North Carolina L 45-41 Cameron Indoor Stadium
3/3/2023 North Carolina - Greensboro Coliseum

