Thursday's game that pits the Florida State Seminoles (23-8) versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-15) at Greensboro Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-60 in favor of Florida State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on March 2.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Demon Deacons earned a 68-57 win over Virginia.

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 74, Wake Forest 60

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on January 26, the Demon Deacons took down the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team (No. 30) in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-57.

The Demon Deacons have 10 losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

Wake Forest has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).

Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins

55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on January 29

69-64 at home over Clemson (No. 60) on February 5

59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 71) on December 22

68-57 over Virginia (No. 78) on March 1

51-50 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 90) on January 8

Wake Forest Performance Insights