UNC Wilmington vs. Elon Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Elon Phoenix (8-19) against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-22) at Schar Center has a projected final score of 64-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Elon, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Seahawks' last contest was a 72-44 loss to N.C. A&T on Sunday.
UNC Wilmington vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
UNC Wilmington vs. Elon Score Prediction
- Prediction: Elon 64, UNC Wilmington 56
UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis
- The Seahawks' best win this season came against the Charleston (SC) Cougars, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 277) in our computer rankings. The Seahawks took home the 63-47 win at home on February 24.
- The Phoenix have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (seven).
UNC Wilmington 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-58 at home over Elon (No. 285) on January 20
- 60-51 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on December 21
- 79-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on December 1
UNC Wilmington Performance Insights
- The Seahawks put up 56.1 points per game (332nd in college basketball) while giving up 67.1 per contest (254th in college basketball). They have a -298 scoring differential and have been outscored by 11.0 points per game.
- UNC Wilmington scores more in conference play (56.4 points per game) than overall (56.1).
- The Seahawks are scoring more points at home (58.0 per game) than away (54.4).
- UNC Wilmington gives up 59.4 points per game at home, and 74.4 away.
- While the Seahawks are averaging 56.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their previous 10 games, amassing 59.2 a contest.
