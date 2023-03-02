Thursday's contest at Greensboro Coliseum has the North Carolina Tar Heels (20-9) squaring off against the Clemson Lady Tigers (17-14) at 6:00 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-60 win as our model heavily favors North Carolina.

In their last game on Sunday, the Tar Heels claimed a 45-41 victory over Duke.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

North Carolina vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 70, Clemson 60

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels defeated the No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 60-50, on January 8, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tar Heels are 6-9 (.400%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins, but also tied for the 27th-most losses.

North Carolina has four wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 40th-most in the nation.

North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

61-56 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll)) on January 19

45-41 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll)) on February 26

73-64 over Iowa State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on November 27

56-47 at home over NC State (No. 32) on January 15

85-79 over Oregon (No. 35) on November 24

North Carolina Performance Insights