Thursday's contest at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has the North Carolina Central Eagles (13-15) going head to head against the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-25) at 5:30 PM ET on March 2. Our computer prediction projects a 68-59 win for North Carolina Central.

The Eagles' last game on Monday ended in a 79-67 loss to Norfolk State.

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina Central 68, South Carolina State 59

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

The Eagles took down the No. 157-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Norfolk State Spartanettes, 73-68, on February 6, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Based on the RPI, the Lady Bulldogs have six losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 65th-most in the nation.

North Carolina Central 2022-23 Best Wins

72-70 at home over Appalachian State (No. 248) on December 15

56-51 at home over Howard (No. 249) on February 25

67-54 at home over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 13

82-77 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 303) on January 23

62-50 on the road over Delaware State (No. 346) on February 18

North Carolina Central Performance Insights