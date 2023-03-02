How to Watch the NC State vs. Syracuse Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Syracuse Orange's (18-11) ACC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the NC State Wolfpack (19-10) at Greensboro Coliseum. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
NC State vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison
- The Orange score an average of 74.2 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 62.6 the Wolfpack give up to opponents.
- Syracuse is 12-3 when allowing fewer than 71 points.
- Syracuse has put together a 17-7 record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.
- The Wolfpack score 71 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 67.6 the Orange allow.
- When NC State puts up more than 67.6 points, it is 14-3.
- NC State is 18-5 when it allows fewer than 74.2 points.
- The Wolfpack are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Orange allow to opponents (45.3%).
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 75-62
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|@ Duke
|L 77-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 68-63
|Reynolds Coliseum
|3/2/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
