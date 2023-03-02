The Syracuse Orange's (18-11) ACC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the NC State Wolfpack (19-10) at Greensboro Coliseum. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

NC State vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison

The Orange score an average of 74.2 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 62.6 the Wolfpack give up to opponents.

Syracuse is 12-3 when allowing fewer than 71 points.

Syracuse has put together a 17-7 record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.

The Wolfpack score 71 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 67.6 the Orange allow.

When NC State puts up more than 67.6 points, it is 14-3.

NC State is 18-5 when it allows fewer than 74.2 points.

The Wolfpack are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Orange allow to opponents (45.3%).

NC State Schedule