N.C. A&T vs. Delaware Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Delaware Blue Hens (15-12) against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (17-10) at Bob Carpenter Center has a projected final score of 68-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Delaware, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on March 2.
The Aggies' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 72-44 victory against UNC Wilmington.
N.C. A&T vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
N.C. A&T vs. Delaware Score Prediction
- Prediction: Delaware 68, N.C. A&T 62
N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their best win this season, the Aggies took down the Northeastern Huskies at home on January 13 by a score of 67-63.
- N.C. A&T has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (12).
N.C. A&T 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-60 at home over Stony Brook (No. 151) on January 20
- 75-70 on the road over Hampton (No. 250) on January 22
- 68-52 on the road over Monmouth (No. 251) on January 6
- 65-62 at home over Monmouth (No. 251) on February 19
- 64-59 over UAPB (No. 259) on November 27
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
N.C. A&T Performance Insights
- The Aggies are outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game, with a +171 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.5 points per game (120th in college basketball) and give up 62.2 per outing (118th in college basketball).
- N.C. A&T has averaged 3.8 fewer points in CAA play (64.7) than overall (68.5).
- In 2022-23 the Aggies are averaging 10.0 more points per game at home (73.7) than on the road (63.7).
- In 2022-23 N.C. A&T is giving up 9.4 fewer points per game at home (57.6) than on the road (67.0).
- In their past 10 games, the Aggies are averaging 65.2 points per contest, 3.3 fewer points than their season average (68.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.