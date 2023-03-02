Thursday's game at Bojangles' Coliseum has the High Point Panthers (15-13) squaring off against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-19) at 6:00 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-53 win as our model heavily favors High Point.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Panthers claimed a 48-47 victory against Winthrop.

High Point vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

High Point vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

  • Prediction: High Point 70, South Carolina Upstate 53

High Point Schedule Analysis

  • When the Panthers defeated the Campbell Lady Camels, who are ranked No. 279 in our computer rankings, on February 8 by a score of 63-47, it was their best win of the season so far.
  • High Point has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (13).

High Point 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 57-49 on the road over Campbell (No. 279) on January 25
  • 70-62 at home over Radford (No. 285) on January 21
  • 82-80 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 317) on January 14
  • 63-47 at home over Presbyterian (No. 317) on February 15
  • 79-50 at home over Longwood (No. 333) on December 29

High Point Performance Insights

  • The Panthers average 65.8 points per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 61.5 per outing (101st in college basketball). They have a +121 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.
  • In conference matchups, High Point puts up more points per contest (66.3) than its overall average (65.8).
  • When playing at home, the Panthers are posting 0.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than they are in away games (66.2).
  • In home games, High Point is ceding 1.7 more points per game (61.1) than away from home (59.4).
  • The Panthers have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 63.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.6 points fewer than the 65.8 they've scored this year.

