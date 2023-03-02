Elon vs. UNC Wilmington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Elon Phoenix (8-19) and UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-22) matching up at Schar Center has a projected final score of 64-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Elon, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Phoenix enter this contest following a 69-53 loss to William & Mary on Friday.
Elon vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
Elon vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Elon 64, UNC Wilmington 56
Elon Schedule Analysis
- The Phoenix defeated the No. 164-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Old Dominion Lady Monarchs, 71-68, on November 22, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Phoenix have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (seven).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Elon is 7-9 (.438%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.
Elon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-60 on the road over Delaware (No. 183) on January 27
- 63-56 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 220) on February 3
- 60-57 at home over High Point (No. 236) on November 13
- 57-48 at home over Monmouth (No. 251) on February 17
- 62-49 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 277) on February 5
Elon Performance Insights
- The Phoenix average 58.4 points per game (306th in college basketball) while giving up 64.7 per contest (190th in college basketball). They have a -170 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.3 points per game.
- Offensively, Elon is scoring 56.9 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (58.4 points per game) is 1.5 PPG higher.
- The Phoenix are posting 61.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 56.8 points per contest.
- Elon cedes 63.4 points per game in home games this season, compared to 65.2 when playing on the road.
- The Phoenix's offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 59.3 points per contest compared to the 58.4 they've averaged this year.
