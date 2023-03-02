Thursday's game between the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (19-9) and Davidson Wildcats (14-15) squaring off at Chase Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Joseph's (PA), who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Wildcats enter this matchup following a 70-51 victory over Saint Bonaventure on Wednesday.

Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 69, Davidson 61

Davidson Schedule Analysis

When the Wildcats took down the Saint Louis Billikens, who are ranked No. 141 in our computer rankings, on January 25 by a score of 75-71, it was their best victory of the season so far.

The Hawks have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (10).

Davidson 2022-23 Best Wins

66-65 on the road over Duquesne (No. 145) on January 22

62-41 over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 21

66-59 on the road over George Washington (No. 171) on February 22

71-56 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 193) on December 4

68-55 at home over Charlotte (No. 206) on December 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Davidson Performance Insights