The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-15) will look to snap a five-game losing run when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (15-14) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Cavaliers have dropped three games straight.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Cavaliers score 9.5 more points per game (69.1) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (59.6).

When Virginia gives up fewer than 59.2 points, it is 10-1.

When it scores more than 59.6 points, Virginia is 15-8.

The 59.2 points per game the Demon Deacons put up are the same as the Cavaliers allow.

When Wake Forest totals more than 63.1 points, it is 8-0.

Wake Forest is 14-9 when it allows fewer than 69.1 points.

The Demon Deacons shoot 32.6% from the field, 10.8% lower than the Cavaliers concede defensively.

The Cavaliers shoot 37.3% from the field, 6.7% lower than the Demon Deacons allow.

Wake Forest Schedule