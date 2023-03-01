The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-15) will look to snap a five-game losing run when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (15-14) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Cavaliers have dropped three games straight.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

  • The Cavaliers score 9.5 more points per game (69.1) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (59.6).
  • When Virginia gives up fewer than 59.2 points, it is 10-1.
  • When it scores more than 59.6 points, Virginia is 15-8.
  • The 59.2 points per game the Demon Deacons put up are the same as the Cavaliers allow.
  • When Wake Forest totals more than 63.1 points, it is 8-0.
  • Wake Forest is 14-9 when it allows fewer than 69.1 points.
  • The Demon Deacons shoot 32.6% from the field, 10.8% lower than the Cavaliers concede defensively.
  • The Cavaliers shoot 37.3% from the field, 6.7% lower than the Demon Deacons allow.

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 @ North Carolina L 71-58 Carmichael Arena
2/23/2023 Florida State L 61-60 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2/26/2023 Boston College L 73-63 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
3/1/2023 Virginia - Greensboro Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.