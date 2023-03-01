Wednesday's game that pits the Virginia Cavaliers (15-14) against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-15) at Greensboro Coliseum is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-62 in favor of Virginia. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 1.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Demon Deacons suffered a 73-63 loss to Boston College.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 64, Wake Forest 62

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

Against the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Demon Deacons notched their best win of the season on January 26, a 68-57 home victory.

The Demon Deacons have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (11).

Wake Forest has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).

Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins

55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on January 29

69-64 at home over Clemson (No. 61) on February 5

59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 72) on December 22

51-50 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 88) on January 8

57-46 on the road over East Carolina (No. 92) on November 10

Wake Forest Performance Insights